Widow of man shot by police in Holladay speaks for first time
HOLLADAY, Utah — The widow of a man shot and killed by police in Holladay spoke for the first time about what happened to her husband. Thursday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill ruled the shooting that killed Matt Hilbelink was justified, but also said it was troubling. In Gill’s findings, he noted police did what their training dictated, but suggested we should ask hard questions about how a call for help for a man threatening suicide could end in his death by officers.kslnewsradio.com