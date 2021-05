Join planDisney panelist, Tiffanie S. as she reminds guests what they need to know before they visit Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park. planDisney reminder: If you’re planning a visit to the Disneyland Resort, both a theme park reservation and valid admission ticket for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up. Guests must have a valid theme park admission ticket in order to make a reservation. Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks, and in groups no larger than 3 households, in line with current state guidelines. For details on how to make a theme park reservation, check out our story here.