An upcoming patch for World of Warcraft Classic, Blizzard’s old-school WoW experience, is going to let players choose between staying in the Classic Era, or moving to Burning Crusade Classic. Players who want to move characters to Burning Crusade can do so free of charge, but this is WoW, so some are going to want to play both. To accommodate this, Blizzard announced that it would allow users to clone their characters. That way, they’d have instances of a character on both versions. But, there was an issue with the WoW Classic cloning price.