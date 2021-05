On 4-22-21 at approximately 1724 hours, Odessa Police responded to the 2400 block of Catalina in reference to an auto burglary. Investigation revealed that an unknown subject burglarized a GMC Denali and left the scene in a red 4-door vehicle. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18-22 years of age, 5’9” tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle shown in the surveillance photos or anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact Ofc. R. Jones at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0006313.