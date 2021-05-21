newsbreak-logo
K. Flay Shares ‘TGIF’ Single With Tom Morello on Guitar

By Katherine Turman
Spin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK.Flay has shared “TGIF,” a tune that features none other than Rage Against the Machine’s. on guitar and lyrically critiques society’s “working for the weekend” mentality. The song is off her EP Inside Voices, which is out June 11 on BMG. The EP also includes a song titled “Dating My...

Kristine Flaherty, otherwise known as K.Flay, is something of an anomaly. The 35 year old singer, rapper and multi instrumentalist from Illinois has spent the better part of a decade curating a musical melting pot of odd, interesting and disparate styles to create something that is well and truly her own. Her willingness to experiment has been omnipresent throughout her career, and is something that rings true whether she was recording lo-fi hip hop in her college dorm room or working with some of rock music's biggest names and producing Grammy-nominated rock bangers.