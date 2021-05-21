K. Flay Shares ‘TGIF’ Single With Tom Morello on Guitar

DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott has confirmed to Download festival host Kylie Olsson that he and his bandmates have used the coronavirus downtime to work on new music. "We have written some songs — I can't deny that we have written some songs remotely as an exercise to see if we could, and I can announce it was very successful," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "What are we gonna do with those songs? That's to be seen. We've gotta wait and see, because, obviously, everybody's in different continents, in different cities and all that kind of stuff. So there's a lot of work to be done before we get to a finished product. But we have not let the year go to waste."