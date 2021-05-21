K. Flay Shares ‘TGIF’ Single With Tom Morello on Guitar

Following the release of her latest single, “Straight To It“, Brooklyn’s fast-rising teen sensation Young Devyn returns with her new single “Act Bad”. The track brings forth Young Devyn’s evolution and raucous energy as she effortlessly encapsulates her vast array of notable influences. The 19-year-old weaves together the grit of New York’s Pop Smoke, the metaphoric cadence and Caribbean flair of Nicki Minaj, all while delivering illustrious, flex-worthy, and hard-hitting bars over the track’s heavy bass production. The rap newcomer’s expertly crafted, profanity-free storytelling, profound lyricism, and Trinidadian roots are on full display as the undeniable talent delivers a rapid-fire flow with the confidence of a veteran.