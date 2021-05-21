newsbreak-logo
Six Flags Over Texas ends mask requirements for vaccinated guests

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Six Flags Over Texas has ended its mask requirement for vaccinated guests and team members, according to a post on the amusement park’s Facebook page. However, Six Flags Over Texas will continue to recommend masks for unvaccinated people. “As we continue to follow CDC guidelines as...

