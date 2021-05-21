Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Is Filled With Highlights About How Cops Aren’t Great at Their Jobs

Growing up there were a lot of crime shows that were regular programs at the household, and Law and Order: SVU was one of them. It is bizarre that a show about special victims could end up being a comfort show, but since it was always on, especially as a marathon, it was almost soothing. As a teen watching it, there were things that always struck me as … odd about the show. I didn’t have the language for it then, but as an adult, I finally do: The show is very good at highlighting police incompetence of the highest order.