Which Chris Is the Coolest Human on the Planet, According to Drew Barrymore?

By Rich Juzwiak
Jezebel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when, during what was arguably the darkest period of lockdown, it seemed like everyone hated suspected Republican Chris Pratt? Drew Barrymore doesn’t! Or maybe she does and wants to compensate for the shoddy treatment Pratt received in a Twitter poll. In an interview with Katherine Schwarzenegger, author and wife of Pratt, Barrymore gushed: “He is always the nicest human being, he has the best reputation, everybody loves him, he’s, like, the coolest human on the planet.” K!

