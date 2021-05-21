Which Chris Is the Coolest Human on the Planet, According to Drew Barrymore?

When it comes to cooking, Drew Barrymore is all about making things quick, easy and aesthetically pleasing. That's what inspired her to create her new kitchenware line, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, which dropped online and in Walmart stores in late March. With the goal of making cooking simpler and all around more fun, the mom of two, 46, wanted to create a cookware collection that she would enjoy looking at on her counter — and that's exactly what she did.