While green grass and warm weather may be the telltale signs of summer, for Starbucks-lovers, it's the brand's iced coffee, Frappuccinos, and seasonal release of cups that dictate the seasons. The coffee chain just released tumblers that are made for summertime, and they come in all sorts of fun and bright designs, like a kaleidoscope (which looks amazing in the sun), ombré, bling, waves, bubbles, and more. The cups appear large enough to satisfy coffee cravings double time and even come with a cute straw for sipping. You can find them at your local Target or any grocer with a Starbucks inside, but you might want to do it ASAP if you can! These tumblers are so cute, we expect they'll be flying off the shelves in no time. See all of the fun designs shoppers are finding in stores ahead.