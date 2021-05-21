newsbreak-logo
Greenville Zoo debuts new reptile, reopens popular exhibit

By Kylie Jones
WYFF4.com
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new resident is moving into the Greenville Zoo. The zoo is bringing back its alligator exhibit. Zoo staff say the previous alligator exhibit with two female gators was removed a few years ago. The exhibit is now home to a male alligator, measuring 12 feet long...

www.wyff4.com
Greenville, SCkiddingaroundgreenville.com

Jocassee Wild Child Adventure is a Must-Do for Families in the Upstate, SC

If being outdoors, chasing waterfalls, learning all about nature, and having a blast with your kids at Lake Jocassee sounds like the perfect day, then a Jocassee Wild Child adventure tour should be on your bucket list. Kristina took her kids on the adventure and tells us all about it. Thanks to Jocassee Wild Child for the media tickets so we could do this review!
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Op-ed: Where will our wings take us?

In recent days there has been intense community dialogue surrounding the Wings of the City art exhibit in Greenville, South Carolina. This is a good thing. Art is supposed to elicit emotion and stimulate conversations. The beauty of diversity is that each one of us sees the world through the unique lens of our lived experiences and when different perspectives are shared and welcomed, our view of the world is enriched. Public art is so powerful because it widens our lens. By design, it alters the environment as we know it and forces us to rediscover it. It is approachable and feels deeply proximate. It speaks to us in a language that feels familiar, so it is just natural that we experience a dialogue within ourselves.
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Lisa Dwight

Lisa Dwight was named vice president, marketing and communications for technology company ABB, Dodge Bearings and Power Transmission. She comes from DP3 Architects where she was director of marketing for the past nine years. Dwight has worked with Upstate organizations such as United Way, March of Dimes, The Greenville Chamber...
Greenville, SCsprudge.com

Coffee Design: Methodical Coffee In Greenville, SC

Coffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. Greenville, South Carolina is a city on the grow. Ranked as one of the fasted growing cities in the United States, Greenville rests comfortably between booming coffee cities Atlanta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina—it's no wonder that Greenville is home to Methodical Coffee, one of the country's best coffee bars with a three-page wine menu. But today we focus our attention on their gorgeous packaging design. With beautiful florals accents across the brand's range, and a unique wrapped-and-letterpressed approach to reserve coffees, Methodical's implementation of both design and packaging stands out. We spoke with co-owner Marco Suarez digitally to learn more.
Greenville, SCfurman.edu

West Greenville is no longer a majority Black neighborhood

Ken Kolb, Furman University associate professor of sociology and chair of the department, studies housing trends in the university’s hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. At a City Council meeting where he cited data from the U.S. Census Bureau and American Community Survey, he presented what he sees as a troubling trajectory for lower income residents in the historically Black neighborhoods of West Greenville and Southernside. Residents there, particularly renters who comprise 75% of the population, are feeling the squeeze of rising property values and are at an ever increasing risk for displacement.
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

Bon Secours, Legacy Early College partner to open health center

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new clinic is expanding health care access on the west side of Greenville. The health care clinic is a partnership between Bon Secours Saint Francis and Legacy Early College. The Bon Secours Legacy Early College Health Center at 1010 Woodside Avenue held its soft opening Monday...
Greenville County, SCgreenvillejournal.com

201-year-old Poinsett Bridge needs an engineering study, SCDNR says

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is seeking bids for an engineering assessment of the historic Poinsett Bridge in northern Greenville County as a first step in preserving and protecting the iconic structure. According to Brian Long, cultural preserve manager for the state Department of Natural Resources which owns...
Greenville, SCThe Post and Courier

European-style manor home sells for $5.8 million in Greenville

A European-style estate on Greenville Country Club’s Chanticleer course sold May 3 for $5.85 million, according to Berkshire Hathaway C. Dan Joyner Realtors, which handled the sale. Called “Evergreen,” the five-bedroom home constructed at 100 Chapman Place boasts over 7,000 heated square feet of living space, along with six bathrooms...
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Residents weigh in on companies offering vaccine incentives

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you're on the fence about getting the vaccine, perhaps an incentive might sway you. Many companies are offering customers and employees perks to encourage them to get the shot. For example, Krispy Kreme is offering a free, glazed donut to vaccinated customers starting May...
Greenville, SCgreenville.com

Meals on Wheels of Greenville Announces Inaugural Golf Tournament

Meals on Wheels of Greenville has announced its inaugural golf tournament, Meals on Cart Wheels, to be held at Holly Tree Country Club in Simpsonville on Monday, October 4, 2021. Thirty teams of four will enjoy a top-tier golf experience on a pristine course while providing over 6,500 nutritious meals...