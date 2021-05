After snapping their decade-long playoff drought, the Phoenix Suns will be rewarded by playing the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Injuries caused the Lakers to slip down to the seventh seed in the Western Conference standings and secured a playoff series against the Suns with their play-in win on Wednesday. Taking on the reigning champions straight away is certainly a difficult first-round set for the surging Suns as many have already labeled them as massive underdogs.