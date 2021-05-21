newsbreak-logo
Community Teams to Play at Anfield

By Mari Lewis
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of community and grassroots teams had been scheduled to play at Melwood, but the pandemic closures of the training ground disrupted these plans. Instead, six teams — AFC Liverpool, City of Liverpool FC, Homeless FC, Liverpool Ramblers AFC, South Liverpool FC and Spion Kop 1906 — will play instead on the pitch at Anfield after the end of the present season.

