Angela Davis, Fred Moten, and 250+ Artists Sign Letter Condemning MoMA’s Ties to Violence Against Palestinians

It’s Eid, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. After one month of fasting, Muslims are ready to celebrate. But this year, most Palestinian Arab Muslims are locked up inside, watching TV, and checking in on loved ones as conflict ramps up with Israel. And, after taking in all that, some are going out into the streets to protest. The battles taking place in Israel and Palestine right now may seem like the same fights about about who has the right to live where. But there’s an intensity to what’s going on at the moment, a desperation driven by a suspicion that the Israeli state is willing to do almost anything to clear Palestinian families out. To understand what led to this moment, I spoke with Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian American writer and political analyst based in D.C. who’s spent most of his adult life advocating for Palestinian rights, on Thursday’s episode of What Next. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.