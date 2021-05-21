newsbreak-logo
Sonic Fan Finds Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Plot Via Its Copyright Page

By Briana Lawrence
The Mary Sue
 1 day ago
Plot synopsis spoiler for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) and spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog (2020). I was today years old when I found out that you could just go to the U.S. Copyright Office page, search for a movie title, and get a plot synopsis for upcoming films before any sort of trailer reveal. That’s exactly what Twitter user @Ninja_Risu did for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, set to release in 2022.

