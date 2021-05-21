Sonic Fan Finds Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Plot Via Its Copyright Page

The game industry has often seen movies and TV shows adapted into video game format. The end result isn’t always flattering or able to rile up the same magic from one screen to the next. However, 3 out of 10 has done exactly the opposite. 3 out of 10 first released back in 2020 about a development studio trying to produce a game that would score much higher than a three — with comical silliness ensuing. Things are about to get weird as 3 out of 10, a game about a show, will be adapted into an actual TV show. And, it looks like it’s got some cinematic veterans behind its creation.