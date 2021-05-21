This popular powder from Becca Cosmetics is currently 50% off — get it before it’s gone forever

Becca Cosmetics, a cruelty free makeup brand owned by Estee Lauder and sold at Sephora and Ulta, has a cult-like following and is known for its innovative highlighters. Unfortunately, Becca Cosmetics is shutting down permanently in September, largely due to the pandemic. According to an official statement posted on their website in February: “At BECCA, an accumulation of challenges, together with the global impact of COVID-19, has sadly been more than our business can withstand, and we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to close down the BECCA brand at the end of September 2021.” However, it’s not too late to still rock a glowy face full of the brand. Here are 3 iconic Becca Cosmetics products to stock up on before they close, and dupes for when they do.