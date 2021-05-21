newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Back Together, But In An Open Relationship

By Laila Abuelhawa
kiss951.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially back together! But, the parents to Stormi are not in a monogamous relationship and they’re both completely fine with that, gossip web site TMZ reports. Sources with direct knowledge and connections to both Kylie and Travis told the gossip site that they have...

kiss951.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Stormi Webster
Person
Radhika Jones
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Carine Roitfeld
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Microsoft Theater#Nba#Barker Hangar#Catch La#Nokia Theatre L A Live#The Performing Arts#The Beverly Hilton Hotel#Hollywood Athletic Club#The Met Gala Celebration#Harper S Bazaar#Infor#Vanity Fair Oscar Party#Espys#Bazaar#30 Year Old Travis#Dating#Daughter#Tmz Reports#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Kylie Jenner Is Eyeing the Swimwear Category

Kylie Jenner is looking to expand her growing empire to swimwear. Jenner filed trademark requests for “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner” on May 7, according to documents filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark requests are for apparel items such as “swimwear, beach cover-ups, headwear, tops, bottoms, footwear and robes,” as well as swimwear-related accessories like sunglasses, towels, outdoor blankets and beach bags, among other things.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

A New (Better) Nicki Minaj is Coming

Imagine my delight Monday when Nicki Minaj signaled the end of what’s felt like the longest off-season of her career. It was just a couple pictures from a COVID-era, around the house photoshoot posted to Instagram. The caption read “FRIDAY”, which could have meant anything but we know means new music. We’re left with only the accompanying photos to search for clues as to what to expect from Nicki’s return. They’re both nearly-nude pics of her holding pink heart-shaped pillows, staring into the camera for one shot and covering her eyes with shades in another. Maybe a juxtaposition between love and hate? It’s clear Nicki loves Chanel. She’s wearing jewelry, seated atop a desk with fun-sized Chanel paraphernalia, and wearing diamond encrusted Chanel monogram Croc pins. Yes, on her Barbie-pink Crocs. We can’t hate on the Crocs though; she’s eight months postpartum in lockdown. Crocs have made a bit of a comeback since the pandemic started thanks to Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber and now Nicki’s helping out too. Apparently, pink Crocs sales spiked by 4,900% in the hours following her post, crashing the Crocs site. Then, after a quick foam shoe frenzy, people moved on to anticipation for Friday’s new song. The Instagram post has over 4.5 million likes — already far eclipsing the first posts promoting the lead single from her previous album.
CelebritiesReporter

Kendall Jenner pranked her family with fake engagement news

Kendall Jenner pranked her family by telling them she was engaged. The 25-year-old model is currently in a relationship with Devin Booker, and recently decided to play a joke on her family when she called them to pretend the couple have taken the next step in their romance. Kendall was...
Celebritieslaconiadailysun.com

Kylie Jenner: I want my daughter to take over Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner wants her daughter to run Kylie Cosmetics one day. The 23-year-old reality star is hoping to pass her business ventures down to her three-year-old daughter Stormi – whom she has with Travis Scott – when she’s older, as she hailed the tot as her “legacy”. She said: "Stormi...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vice

Travis Scott Is Sick of Brands and So Are We

It should come as no surprise that Adweek’s Creator Visionary of the Year is Travis Scott. The man is a walking brand, even if the thought of being one is enough to make him cringe. “I don’t like words like ‘branding’ and ‘marketing,’” he told the magazine. It’s not worth getting hung up on semantics, but there are few artists who can slap their name and face on a product and incite pandemonium as well as Scott can.
Houston, TXdefendernetwork.com

Travis Scott casts a philanthropic eye toward HBCUs

Travis Scott, the rapper famous for his string of stylish hip-hop hits, from “SICKO MODE” to “Highest in the Room,” and for the wild mosh pits at his concerts, has been flexing his philanthropic arms. In October, Scott tweeted that he’d pay a semester’s tuition to five students at historically...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Stormi to Disneyland

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are with their daughter at “The Happiest Place on Earth” … and it’s the latest sign they might be a happy couple again. Stormi’s Mom and Dad treated her to a Disneyland trip Tuesday, and appeared to be having good family times … especially when they took her on the Alice in Wonderland ride.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner Aims to Conquer Swimwear and Beach Gear Business

Kylie Jenner wants everyone in the pool this summer, provided they’re wearing a certain type of swimwear. Kylie filed legal docs to trademark “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.”. It appears Kylie’s looking to market sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear and even towels and...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship with Travis Barker Makes Scott Disick "Uncomfortable"

In case you haven't been watching the final season of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Scott Disick's made it all kinds of clear that he wants to, like, straight-up marry Kourtney Kardashian. Which is slightly awkward considering she's currently dating Travis Barker and he's in a relationship, I guess, with Amelia Hamlin. And apparently now Scott's having a hard time adjusting to his ex moving on.
CelebritiesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Tickets Start at $300 and People Are Upset

Travis Scott fans are not feeling the prices for the rapper's Astroworld Festival this year and they're making it known via social media. On Wednesday (May 5), tickets for Travis Scott's third annual Astroworld Festival went on sale at 10:00 a.m. CT, nearly doubling from the $179 price point in 2019. This year, access to the event started at $300 plus $65 in fees for the two-day general admission tickets. The two-day Stargazing VIP passes were $725 plus a $69 fee and the top tier tickets, the two-day No Bystander VIP ticket, were $1,000 with a $78 fee. All tickets are currently sold out.
ApparelSole Collector

Best Look Yet at Travis Scott's Nike Air Max 1 Collab

Nike has pulled out all of the stops for its 2021 Air Max Day celebrations, this time teasing a new collaboration with Travis Scott. Today, the brand shared a series of short videos on the SNKRS app dubbed “Bring the Future to Light” that cuts from scenes of the outdoors to Travis Scott in his home, which led to the reveal of the previously-unseen Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1.
New York City, NYHipHopDX.com

Travis Scott To Receive Prestigious Honor At Annual Parsons Benefit

New York, NY – Travis Scott admitted during an interview earlier this month in Adweek interview he doesn’t like branding and marketing. But when it comes to luxury cars and getting esteemed awards, that’s a different story. The “Antidote” songwriter will be honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted...
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

7 reasons why Travis Scott isn't as great as we make him out to be

I think it's safe to say that I'm not Travis Scott's biggest fan — or really a fan at all. The stans will say I'm not listening hard enough, and the rest will say "he's from Houston, how could you not support Travis?" Granted, his music isn't made for my demographic, but lately, it seems all of his actions — music-related and otherwise — are performative.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Kendall Jenner, Elyes Gabel, Nikki Reed and More!

PUSHING BACK: Kendall Jenner partied with pals in celebration of the launch of 818 Tequila on Friday, amid backlash from critics who say the brand and its promos appropriate Mexican culture. Kendall was joined by sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, mother Kris Jenner and friends, including model bestie Hailey Bieber and singer Katy Perry at Craig’s in Los Angeles. “YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME,” tweeted one critic of the promo shots. “Leave it to Kendall to be as tone-deaf as possible, this is so offensive. Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand, watch her cry and say she didn’t know later on for the 100th time.”