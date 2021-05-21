newsbreak-logo
Pennsylvania State

A tale of two red counties: How vaccine efforts are playing out across Pa.

WITF
WITF
 3 days ago
On a sunny afternoon this week, Jason Kramer, a pharmacist in Danville, Pennsylvania, went to an amusement park, but not for fun. He was there to give out COVID-19 shots. Kramer works at Danville Pharmacy, a local business in a town of about 5,000 in largely rural Montour County, where support for former President Donald Trump is robust and skepticism about the pandemic can be common. But Kramer said that, in his experience, it’s been fairly easy for his pharmacy, which works closely with the county on vaccine distribution, to get shots in arms.

