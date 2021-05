Judging by the growth in sleep tech and apps with “sleep stories” for adults, more of us than ever are choosing to drift off while listening to audio – whether ASMR, podcasts, music, guided meditation, audiobooks or ambient noises.Finding the perfect headphones to aid sleep can be complex, and the right fit depends on what you listen to, how long you need a battery to last, and even your sleep position.But first things first, is sleeping in headphones a good idea, or could it be damaging to your ears? For audio-fanatics, it’s basically good news – as long as you watch...