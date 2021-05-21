newsbreak-logo
Mississippi State

Mississippi reports lowest daily new coronavirus cases in weeks

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Mississippi reported the lowest daily number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Friday in more than a month.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 105 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 316,272.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,279.

Through Thursday morning, more than 1 million people, or 31% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 27% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 233 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 222 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

