Austin Water meets with Westlake community to discuss noise at Ullrich
Staff at Austin Water hosted an open meeting on May 13 about the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant and discussed the site’s operations and noise management plan. Westlake-area residents who live near the plant on Forrest View Drive say the noise from its 24/7 operations keeps them up at night and is distracting during the day. Several residents who spoke at the meeting said this has been a continuous problem and they can hear the plant in their homes with all the doors and windows closed.www.statesman.com