Pink: After Watching Britney Doc, Says ‘I Could Have Reached Out’

P!nk made a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen yesterday, where she discussed her feelings after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary. After a fan professed that P!nk is their favorite human in front of their partner, they said, “But now I have to get a little shady. So as someone who grew up in the industry with Britney Spears, what were your thoughts on the Framing Britney Spears documentary and also her conservatorship?”