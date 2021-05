Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. Here in Vermont, it's finally hit the point where I don't need to wear my down jacket on my early morning walks, which feels like a big milestone! And with all the trees filling out with leaves and more and more flowers sprouting in my garden, I'm craving summer now more than ever. I'll be taking advantage of the nice weather this week and getting in plenty of walks, bike rides and gardening time, which means I want dinner to be easy. This week of summery 20-minute meals delivers just that.