COVID has caused some concerns. I realize people can believe what they want. Some choose not to wear a mask or recieve the COVID vaccine, their choice. Some are angry about the whole matter and are waiting for people to say something to them, so they can jump all over them. It is your right to believe the way you want to, most of them believe God will save them. If believe God gave us common sense, common sense to me is wear a mask and get the COVID vaccine.