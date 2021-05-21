City encourages lawn maintenance to prevent mosquitoes, pests

Plainview Rotarians held their weekly meeting Tuesday. The speaker for the day was Tammy Hamby of the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority (CRMWA). Hamby presented a program on the efforts by the organization to provide water to its 11 member cities, one of which is Plainview. She explained that Lake Meredith, north of Amarillo, was created specifically as a municipal water source. In that role, it has supplied nearly 1 trillion gallons of water which otherwise would have been pumped from the Ogallala aquifer, which is non-renewable. In addition to providing water from the lake, she continued, CRMWA also has become one of the largest holders of groundwater rights in the nation. Those were purchased originally to provide water to mix with the lake water in order to stabilize it. However, because of an extended drought in the region in 2013 CRMWA was able to transition from lake water to 100 percent groundwater until the lake recovered.