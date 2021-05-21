newsbreak-logo
Plainview, TX

City encourages lawn maintenance to prevent mosquitoes, pests

By Nathan Giese
Plainview Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Plainview is encouraging citizens to maintain regular lawn care to help prevent mosquitoes and other pests. In a news release, the City said that homeowners, businesses and landlords are responsible for maintaining grass and weeds on their property. This includes the back-of-curb areas to the middle of the alley. Due to the ability of weeds to sprout quickly, citizens are also encouraged to keep those areas of growth in mind.

