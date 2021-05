We are so excited to announce and introduce our 2021 Advisory Board!. We received over 500 applications from around the world – from every continent except for Antarctica – and selected a highly thoughtful collective of aspirational and engaged youth who are making meaningful impacts in their communities around the globe. For the next 12 months, this group of Advisors will play a pivotal role in the planning and execution of programs, campaigns, and projects core to the Foundation’s mission: (1) making kindness cool, (2) validating the emotions of young people everywhere, and (3) eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health.