Prince Harry Speaks Out About How Meghan Markle Revealed She Was Suicidal

A royal biographer thinks Prince Harry’s “life sounds too much for him” and that he should “back away from being a woke lecturing celebrity”.In his new documentary series, The Me You Can’t See, the Duke of Sussex revealed that one of his biggest motivations to step down as a senior member of the royal family was the fear that Meghan Markle would “end up” like his mother, Princess Diana.He told viewers that feeling trapped and controlled the fear of both the media and “the system” meant Meghan allegedly could not get help despite her claims that she was having suicidal thoughts, and that they could...