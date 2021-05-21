Prince Harry Speaks Out About How Meghan Markle Revealed She Was Suicidal
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been speaking out about mental health and the stigmas that surround it. During the couple's surprising tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the Duchess of Sussex made a bombshell statement about her own mental health struggles (via The New York Times). Meghan told Winfrey that she was in a bad place after her royal wedding to Harry. In fact, she struggled with suicidal thoughts. However, Meghan said Harry helped her through the darkness.