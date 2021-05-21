newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Prince Harry Speaks Out About How Meghan Markle Revealed She Was Suicidal

By Amanda Lynne
The List
The List
 2 days ago
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been speaking out about mental health and the stigmas that surround it. During the couple's surprising tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the Duchess of Sussex made a bombshell statement about her own mental health struggles (via The New York Times). Meghan told Winfrey that she was in a bad place after her royal wedding to Harry. In fact, she struggled with suicidal thoughts. However, Meghan said Harry helped her through the darkness.

The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

