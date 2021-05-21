Green Deals: Cruise around town this spring on a Segway electric scooter at $470, more

Walmart is offering the Greenworks 10A 14-inch Corded Dethatcher (DT14B00) for $101.15 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $130 direct right now and today’s deal is the best available. If you’re not sure what dethatching is good for, essentially, thatch is a layer of both dead and living grass below the green blades of your yard and the soil. Dethatching needs to take place when that layer gets too thick and starts to block water, sun, and other things from reaching the soil. This dethatcher is electric, meaning no gas or oil is required for it to function. With a 10A motor and 14-inch dethatching path, it’ll make light work of yard chores this spring. Plus, there’s a padded grip for extra comfort if you have a bit of a larger area to work on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.