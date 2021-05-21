newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Green Deals: Cruise around town this spring on a Segway electric scooter at $470, more

By Patrick Campanale
electrek.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Segway Ninebot ES2-N Electric Scooter for $469.99 shipped. Down from its $590 going rate at Amazon before selling out there, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked in 2021. With a maximum speed of 15.5MPH, and a range of 15 miles before you need to recharge, the Segway Ninebot ES2-N is a great choice for both cruising around the neighborhood as well as running to the store for quick errands. The folding design makes it easy to transport once you arrive at your destination or back home, and there’s a built-in headlight so you can even hit the streets at night. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

electrek.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Design#Camping Accessories#Home Accessories#Home Features#Smart Home#Ev#Electrek Tesla Shop#Tesla#Adorama#B H#Home Depot#Powerport Solar Panel#Nest Smart Thermostats#Spring#Green#Best Buy#Selling#Built In Features#Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Shoppingelectrek.co

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Dethatcher is a must for older yards at $101, more

Walmart is offering the Greenworks 10A 14-inch Corded Dethatcher (DT14B00) for $101.15 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $130 direct right now and today’s deal is the best available. If you’re not sure what dethatching is good for, essentially, thatch is a layer of both dead and living grass below the green blades of your yard and the soil. Dethatching needs to take place when that layer gets too thick and starts to block water, sun, and other things from reaching the soil. This dethatcher is electric, meaning no gas or oil is required for it to function. With a 10A motor and 14-inch dethatching path, it’ll make light work of yard chores this spring. Plus, there’s a padded grip for extra comfort if you have a bit of a larger area to work on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
BicyclesPosted by
SlashGear

Razor releasing new electric RipStik and their “SUV” of scooters

There’s a new electric movement machine in the mix this week from the folks at Razor. It has a long name: “The New RipStik Rush, the electric RipStik 2.0,” and it’s the second RipStik produced by Razor. There are other official RipStik products out with Razor, but only one other original electric RipStik. It’s “official” because Razor is the only … Continue reading
BicyclesCleanTechnica

The New Segway-Powered Ninebot ES1L Scooter — CleanTechnica Review

The Segway-powered Ninebot ES1L bucks the trend of low quality, high volume scooters in favor of a well-built vehicle that’s packing a few unique features up its sleeve. Like many electric scooters these days, the Ninebot Kickscooter ES1L is designed as an adult scooter for private use. It features a handy lever right at the base of the stem that enables quick and easy folding for transport and storage.
Bicycleselectrek.co

Inokim Quick 4 electric scooter review: I love how high quality these fast scooters are becoming

The Inokim Quick 4 electric scooter is a masterclass in high-quality scooter design that focuses on safety and performance over flash and glitz. I was super excited when Miami-based FluidFreeRide announced they were bringing Inokim scooters to the US market last year, and getting to test out the Quick 4 confirmed everything I’ve heard about the quality of these scooters (and that I saw on my own test of the Inokim Light 2 last year).
BicyclesHartford Courant

The best electric scooter for commuting

Whether you are trying to join the green revolution or simply looking for a more convenient way to get to work, an electric scooter fits the bill. They allow you to avoid the frustration of traffic, and they don’t release carbon exhaust that’s bad for the environment like gas vehicles.
BicyclesHartford Courant

Best electric skateboard of 2021

An electric skateboard is one that is controlled by a battery and motor rather than by manual power. You control the board’s speed and brakes by using a handheld remote. Also known as e-skates, electric skateboards are a popular choice among commuters, students getting across campus and skating fanatics alike. Unless you’re a skateboarding pro, knowing what to look for in a board can be confusing. We discuss the most important considerations when deciding which is the best model for you, before rounding up the top electric skateboards of 2021.
Technologytopgear.com

Robots are now following Seat's car builders around

Robots can park cars. Robots can charge cars. Robots can even design BMW art cars. And robots will soon build Spanish crossovers, too. Of course, robots in car factories are nothing new. But Seat’s new EffiBots are starting to do some of the human jobs, while also sounding vaguely like they’re a haemorrhoid treatment.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

Philips Norelco 5300 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver

If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. Don't have Amazon Prime? Students can get a free 6-Month Amazon Prime trial with free 2-day shipping, unlimited video streaming & more. If you're not a student, there's also a free 1-Month Amazon Prime trial available.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Teccpo 3.7V 3-Speed Cordless Mini Rotary Tool Kit w/ 50 Accessories $11.99

Amazon has the Teccpo 3.7V 3-Speed Cordless Mini Rotary Tool Kit with 50 Accessories for a low $11.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "60ZY31RJ" (Exp Soon). Save about 60% off the retail price. One button to switch rotation speed among 5,000, 10,000 and 15,000rpm. Rotary Accessory Kit consist of sanding...
ShoppingInverse

45 cheap things on Amazon that are super legit

There was a time when buying something “cheap” was synonymous with buying something poor-quality. The expanding global market of affordable goods on Amazon, though, has changed that dynamic. No longer does it require huge startup costs, massive marketing, and an expensive distribution network to bring a clever product to market. All it requires is customers who are savvy enough to find high-quality products and spread the word. With a little bit of shopping skills, it’s possible to find so many cheap things on Amazon that are super legit. In fact, you don’t even need the internet-shopping skills, because I tracked down 45 clever products you’ll want to own.
Bicycleselectrek.co

This new electric bike is one of the lightest e-bikes in the world

Ribble is no stranger to lightweight e-bikes. Now the company’s latest model, the Ribble Endurance SL e Hero, is pushing the brand even further as it becomes one of the lightest e-bikes in the world. The true title of lightest e-bike is a bit hard to nail down. Technically the...
Technologytechbargains.com

URAMAZ Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand $15.59

Amazon has the URAMAZ Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand for a low $15.59 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "404O72KO" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $26, so you save 40% off list price. Compatible with all 10"-17.3" laptops. Adjustable height from 1.35" to 13.8" Made of superior Aluminum Alloy. Silicone pad;...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Serta Perfect Sleeper Bluetooth Heated Mattress Pad

Meet the Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress Pad: a Bluetooth enabled heated mattress pad that helps you stay comfortable throughout the night. It comes with programmable digital controllers and 10 heat settings. It also has 10-hour shut off and over temperature protection built-in. The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress pad can fit...
Carstopgear.com

Uber and Arrival are building an electric car

It wasn’t that long ago that Uber was promising to whisk you home in a fully-electric, flying car, but even its makers admit that such a contraption is many, many years away. So the question is, what to do in the meantime?. How about an electric car? Uber has joined...
Lifestyleelectrek.co

Green Deals: Tackle lawn tasks with SKIL’s PWR CORE 40V Brushless Electric Mower at $279, more

Lowe’s is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 40V Brushless 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $279 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $380 at Amazon for this same mower. While not self-propelled, this mower is designed to make lawn work easy this summer. It features a push-button start to make it simple to get going, and offers a longer runtime than competitors, according to SKIL. The 20-inch deck lets you take large passes for a more efficient mowing experience, and the Auto PWR JUMP charger brings the battery from 0 to 30% in just 15-minutes, should you need a bit more juice to finish mowing. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
CarsRideApart

Electric Scooter Brand Silence Opens Flagship U.K. Store

As city dwellers adapt to the post-COVID world, more commuters are ditching public transportation for motorcycles and scooters. In the U.K. alone, consumers have already purchased 9,000 gas-powered or electric scooters in 2021. Barcelona-based electric scooter maker Silence wants to capitalize on that shift by opening the doors to its first U.K. store.