Buy & Wear The Colored Lace Front Wigs by Hurela

There’s something about a beautiful blended wig when done right, I am instantly obsessed with wanting to know everything about it. Where’d you get your wig? Do you mind me asking what glue you use? Did you do it yourself? Do you have a stylist? And if so who is it? (I know it’s alot but I take the chance). It takes skill and lots of practice to get your wig to look like it grew out of your scalp. When installed right, they can look so real you won’t believe the baby hairs swooped didn’t come from the scalp.