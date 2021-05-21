Buy & Wear The Colored Lace Front Wigs by Hurela

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You know the shampoo commercials where people have long, luscious locks that look strong, shiny, and worthy of envy? Well, that’s not my hair type. Instead, I have ultra-fine strands that are more likely to fall flat to my scalp than maintain a salon-quality blowout for even a couple of hours post-appointment. Don’t get me wrong: I don’t have thin hair (which technically means that it’s thinning). Rather, I have a full head of very fine, oily-prone hair that falls close to mid-back. My hair is also slightly damaged thanks to years of heat styling and color processing (I’m a natural strawberry blonde but sport red locks).