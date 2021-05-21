newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona’s Fake Election Audit Has Ruined a Bunch of the State’s Voting Equipment

By Eric Lut z
Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe partisan 2020 “audit” in Arizona may not only erode public confidence in the election process—it could literally compromise the security of voting systems in the state. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs warned Maricopa County officials on Thursday that in turning over voting machines to Republican legislators and Cyber Ninjas, the private firm hired to oversee the recount, the integrity of the equipment has been jeopardized and it must be replaced. “Once election officials lose custody and control over voting systems and components, those devices should not be reused in future elections,” Hobbs wrote in a letter. “Rather, decommissioning and replacing those devices is the safest option as no methods exist to adequately ensure those machines are safe to use in future elections.”

www.vanityfair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Election Fraud#Voting Machines#Online Voting#Republican Officials#State Security#Arizona Officials#Gop#The Washington Post#Republicans#Join Vanity Fair#New York Post#Election Officials#Arizona Secretary#Damaging Ballots#Audits#Republican Legislators#Taxpayers#Governor#Maricopa County Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Arizona StateAnchorage Daily News

I watched the GOP’s Arizona election audit. It was worse than you think.

Jennifer Morrell, a former local election official and national expert on post-election audits, is a partner at The Elections Group. When Arizona’s secretary of state asked me whether I would serve as an observer of the Arizona Senate’s audit of Maricopa County’s ballots, I anticipated that I would see some unusual things. Post-election audits and recounts are almost always conducted under the authority of local election officials, who have years of knowledge and experience. The idea of a government handing over control of ballots to an outside group, as the state Senate did when hiring a Florida contractor with no elections experience, was bizarre. This firm, Cyber Ninjas, insisted that it would recount and examine all 2.1 million ballots cast in the county in the 2020 general election.
Presidential ElectionHouston Chronicle

Fact check: Sen. Ted Cruz claims Democrats' bill 'would register millions of illegal aliens to vote'

Cruz made the claim as attacks on Senate Democrats’ latest attempt to rewrite the nation’s voting laws have grown fierce. PolitiFact rating: Pants on Fire. Cruz’s claim is based on a requirement in the bill that directs states to adopt automatic voter registration systems, which 19 states and Washington D.C. already have. But a section of the law instructs state agencies to share information for voter registration purposes only for citizens. People are also required to attest to their citizenship under penalties of perjury.
Arizona StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Gaetz, Greene cheer election audit in Arizona rally

MESA, Ariz. -- U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the Republican Party's most controversial figures, told a crowd of Trump supporters in the Phoenix area that an ongoing audit of the 2020 election in Arizona should be replicated in all the battleground states where President Donald Trump lost.
Arizona StateMSNBC

Conspiracy theorist's group to help vet Arizona election auditors

Just when it seemed the Arizona Republicans' election "audit" couldn't become an even bigger fiasco, the story somehow managed to get a little worse over the weekend. The Arizona Republic reported yesterday:. An organization run by an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump will help decide who counts ballots...
Tupelo, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Election reform? More like voter suppression

In the interest of disclosure, I’m what folks call “a yellow dog Democrat.” I’m a member of the party’s State Executive Committee. As a communications consultant, I have worked for countless numbers of Democratic Party candidates. But I also worked for a Republican governor for three years. The governor’s chief of staff, Andy Taggert, is one of the finest men God has put on the face of the earth. He is literally a choir boy – at First Baptist Jackson.
Glendale, AZAZFamily

GOP rallies at Glendale church to raise support for election audit

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After a brief pause for high school graduations, the Maricopa County audit continues this Monday, creating more and more division as it progresses. This past Friday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors suggested that they might bring the Arizona Senate to court over the way this audit has been handled.
Maricopa County, AZSlate

What if the Unorthodox Arizona Audit Declares Trump Won?

Sitting in the press booth at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, several rows above where some two dozen tables of counters were retallying the 2020 presidential votes of the citizens of Maricopa County, Bennie Smith acknowledged something that has become readily apparent to most outside observers of the process that has come to be known as the “Arizona audit.”
Congress & CourtsPress Democrat

Bunch: Court puts abortion fight at center of 2022 election

One of the great political memes of the Trump era was that Maine’s moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins is “concerned” over the president’s latest extreme action — even as she continued to vote in lockstep with a GOP dominated by the Former Guy. But one thing that Collins insisted she wasn’t concerned about — even as Donald Trump tilted the Supreme Court to the far right with his three appointments — was the fear that the new justices might vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationally.
Maricopa County, AZblogforarizona.net

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Prepares to Sue The Arizona Senate For its GQP Sham ‘Fraudit’

The Arizona Mirror reports, Maricopa County demands Senate preserve election audit documents for litigation:. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors sent Senate President Karen Fann a “Litigation Hold and Preservation Notice” letter demanding that she preserve documents related to the Senate’s controversial audit of the 2020 general election, indicating that the county may sue her over what it says are defamatory allegations that it deleted files from a hard drive.