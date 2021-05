If you think about it, Midsommar is actually the perfect coming-of-age movie. As in, age is coming for you. For the film's fictional cult, each life stage is very firmly defined — from 18 to 36 you're in the "summer" of your life, and from 36 to 54 is fall. At age 72, life is over. The movie is violent, but the existential horror stems from our collective obsession with and ritualization of how someone must exist (or stop existing) in society. And though it's taken to an absurd extreme in Midsommar, there's something recognizable in how uncompromising and painful it is to grow up and grow old in this world.