Poll: Americans Overwhelmingly Support Playing the National Anthem at Sporting Events

Critical race theory teaches that racism is deeply rooted in U.S. institutions and that white people benefit from it. Many parents around the United States are angry at schools implementing critical race theory, a subject that aims to identify race relations in the country and educate people on the slavery of Black people in America and "white privilege." ​Parents in some states claim that their children are being taught that they're inherently racist. Supporters say it puts appropriate focus on the impact of slavery and racism throughout American history.