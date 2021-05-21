newsbreak-logo
U.S. Politics

Poll: Americans Overwhelmingly Support Playing the National Anthem at Sporting Events

By Jacob Bliss
Big Hollywood
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recent poll, Americans overwhelmingly support the national anthem being played before sporting events, and that support has increased in the last few years. The Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found an overwhelming (84 percent) number of Americans said they support the anthem being played or sung before professional sporting events when asked. Only 16 percent said they opposed hearing the anthem.

