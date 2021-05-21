newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Before You Retire Early, Sell Your Business

By Jack Garson
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Business owners are calling it quits in record numbers. Wilmington Trust recently surveyed entrepreneurs and found that the number who say they plan to retire early has doubled since August 2020—a 100% increase for small businesses and even more for larger company owners. Pandemic-induced burnout and stress are driving the exodus. Business owners who saw the ravages of serious COVID-19 cases also realized that life can be short. Enjoy yourself now. A skyrocketing stock market has bolstered portfolios, easing the risk.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

186K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retiree#Financial Security#Early Retirement#Market#Taxes#Trust Company#Wilmington Trust#Business Owners#Larger Company Owners#Businesses#Potential Buyers#Portfolios#Money Losing Pet Projects#Entrepreneurs#Wages#Benefits#Childcare#Bargain#Financial Cushion#Massive Inflation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Real Estatesimplifyingthemarket.com

3 Things To Prioritize When Selling Your House

Today’s housing market is full of unprecedented opportunities. High buyer demand paired with record-low housing inventory is creating the ultimate sellers’ market, which means it’s a fantastic time to sell your house. However, that doesn’t mean sellers are guaranteed success no matter what. There are still some key things to know so you can avoid costly mistakes and win big when you make a move.
Economygoodmenproject.com

Ways to Finance Your Business Startup

— Every year, thousands of people establish a business. While their business ideas and models may differ, they all need money to start their businesses or keep their startups afloat. Capital and operational costs are just some of the expenses you face when starting a business. Without funding for these expenses, your business won’t stay open for a long time.
Economycitizensjournal.us

Why You Should Start Planning for Retirement in Your 30’s

When you’re in your 30’s, retirement is a good 35 to 40 years away. You’ve got decades to plan, right? Technically, yes, but there are growing concerns about the Social Security fund, rising cost of living and job instability. America is shifting more toward a gig-based economy every year, and technology is causing many positions that were once deemed essential to be narrowed down or eliminated altogether. What does that mean for an adult who is actively working but still facing a relatively uncertain future?
EconomyThrive Global

How to create your own fortune

Do you want to create a better life for yourself and your family? There are plenty of ways to build your fortune and get what you want. In this article, we’ve shown you some essential points that may help you in your quest for wealth creation in 2021 and beyond.
EconomyTech Times

Why You Should Never Invest in Cheap SEO For Your Business

When looking for SEO services to hire, it can be tempting to choose the one that quotes the lowest. But this one move has the potential to destroy your business. Or, at the very least, it could cause you to lose faith in SEO - an equally harmful outcome when you consider the long-term SEO benefits you could miss out on and the fact that your competitors are most likely practicing SEO to get ahead of you.
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

Helping Buyers Buy Better!

Almost every buyer in today’s market has faced the challenge of the seller’s market. Homes selling the moment (or even before) they are listed, homes with multiple offers, and of course, the dreaded multiple offers, sold over asking with appraisal and inspection waivers! Just to name a few!. Never before...
Economydistrictchronicles.com

Before You Open A Contracting Business, You Must Be Licensed

All through your teenage years, maybe you were never one of the kids who dreamed of attending college and earning a degree. You were always the practical one who realized that your strength was in working with your hands in a skilled trade…. Getting Started in the Industry. Most jobs...
Great Barrington, MAtheberkshireedge.com

PERSONAL FINANCE: Pricing your house to sell

Editor’s Note: With this article, we launch a new regular series on personal finance issues by Rob Clarfeld, CPA, Certified Financial Planner and Great Barrington resident with extensive experience in helping people achieve their financial goals. If you’re considering putting your house on the market you’re probably stressing over how...
Personal FinanceTimes-Union Newspaper

Tips for Creating Your Retirement Investment Plan

One of the questions we are most frequently asked is, “What should I be doing to save for retirement?” The first step is to start contributing to your retirement plan, either through your employer or through you own private plan. If you work for an employer who matches your contributions, the next step is make sure you capture all of your employer’s matching dollars. For example, if your employer matches 50% up to 6%, your goal should be to save at least 6% of your salary in order to earn every dollar your employer is willing to contribute to your plan.
Real EstateSouth Bend Tribune

Ask Dave: Even real estate investors need advice

Q. I can’t decide whether to sell or keep a rental property. Except for the property in question, I’m debt-free. I make $90,000 a year. I owe $20,000 on the property, and it is worth $65,000. What do you think?. — George. A. You’re in pretty good shape financially, and...
EconomyThrive Global

This Serial Entrepreneur Shares Common Mistakes People Make While Selling Their Business

Bill Bromely found his first construction company when he was just 25 years old. Since then he has successfully built and sold companies in advertising, production, hospitality, distribution, and other industries. After spending nearly two decades building businesses, Bill finally decided to utilize his extensive operating experience to help people make a profit by selling their businesses.
Home & Gardensnntv.com

Everything Homeowners Should Consider When Choosing Flooring Companies

Originally Posted On: Everything Homeowners Should Consider When Choosing Flooring Companies (funcitydevelopers.com) Choosing flooring companies can be challenging. There are 100,000 of them out there, which can make it difficult to narrow down your options to just one. You can, however, speed up your search by considering the right things...
BusinessMilitary.com

5 Things Not to Forget as You Revamp Your Retirement Plan

That’s the question that came to my mind when I read a Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine survey released in January. According to the results, nearly 60% of Americans withdrew or borrowed money from their IRAs or retirement plans in 2020. The CARES Act provisions that provided favorable tax treatment for these withdrawals were designed to help Americans cope with the financial challenges of the pandemic. As we shift gears in 2021, the question that comes to my mind is, “What’s next?”
Real Estatetreasurecoast.com

THE HONEST BROKER: WHAT CAN I AFFORD TO BUY?

Whether you are making your first purchase or are a seasoned veteran at purchasing real estate it is especially important to proceed in an order that makes sense to your lifestyle and purchasing power. First, and foremost, it is necessary to establish where your purchasing limits are; what can you afford most comfortably. When consulting with a mortgage broker or bank, they have a set formula that measures your liabilities (bills) against your income (wage/salary/etc.). Theoretically, this formula determines the limit to which you can afford to buy.
San Diego, CASan Diego Business Journal

Resources to Help Grow, Support and Sell Your Business

How are you approaching your business challenges? Your passion has turned into a successful business. But you may still have questions that could impact the growth and value of your company: What if I want to expand? Am I making the right investment choices for my business? When is the right time to start planning to exit my business? What resources are available to help me reach my objectives?
EconomyBiz Times

A natural fit for protecting your business

As a business owner, do you remember the last time you worked only a 40-hour work week? In today’s work environment – especially for entrepreneurs – a 9-to-5 schedule is a thing of the past. You spend week after week putting in the hours you need to make sure that your company remains successful – from sales, to operations, to the wellbeing of your employees. Have you put the right plan in place to protect this success?
MarketsThrive Global

Pivoting Your Business Model

A business model determines how that business operates. Business management, infrastructure, supply procurement, production, sales and other aspects or running a business are included in the business model. Ideally, your business model should be flexible. This is as your business goals, the market, consumer behavior and other factors can affect...