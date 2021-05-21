Before You Retire Early, Sell Your Business
Business owners are calling it quits in record numbers. Wilmington Trust recently surveyed entrepreneurs and found that the number who say they plan to retire early has doubled since August 2020—a 100% increase for small businesses and even more for larger company owners. Pandemic-induced burnout and stress are driving the exodus. Business owners who saw the ravages of serious COVID-19 cases also realized that life can be short. Enjoy yourself now. A skyrocketing stock market has bolstered portfolios, easing the risk.www.forbes.com