Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; Pointe Coupee; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower Terrebonne, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In southern Mississippi, Wilkinson will expire AT Noon CDT today. The Flood Watch is cancelled, however a Flash Flood Warning is in effect across south central Iberville Parish through most of this afternoon due to the failure of a Aqua Dam. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a substantial threat from additional rainfall, however additional flooding from backwater, rivers, streams and other tidal waterways is still expected in many areas through today and into this weekend. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and information in the Coastal Hazard Message and River Flood Statements.

alerts.weather.gov
New Orleans, LAhoumatimes.com

Flash Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday for Terrebonne and Lafourche

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas through Wednesday morning: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Southeast St. Tammany COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock County. In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Persistent southeast winds will produce tide levels one to two feet above normal during high tide the next several days. High tides will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

More rain on the way for New Orleans, Baton Rouge: Up to 5 inches possible

Is in the forecast this week for south Louisiana, with up to five inches possible in some places, forecasters said Monday. The main threat for heavy rainfall is Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. The greatest risk is near and south of Interstate 10 from New Orleans to the west.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ST. CHARLES...ORLEANS...SOUTHERN ST. TAMMANY...EAST CENTRAL TERREBONNE...CENTRAL LAFOURCHE...JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 141 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Abita Springs to Montegut. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Houma, Slidell, Covington, Cut Off, Metairie, Hahnville, Marrero, Chalmette, Galliano, Avondale, Larose, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan and Westwego. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 214 and 256, and between mile markers 260 and 273. Interstate 12 between mile markers 59 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1105 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Napoleonville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, Gramercy, Lutcher, South Vacherie, Paincourtville, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville, Wallace, Supreme, Chackbay, Labadieville, Belle Rose, Raceland, Edgard and Schriever. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 198 and 199. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...CENTRAL TERREBONNE...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND EAST CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1248 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Labadieville to near Schriever to 18 miles south of Amelia. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Cut Off, Larose, Galliano, Lockport, Mathews, Schriever, Paradis, Gray, Des Allemands, Chauvin, Dulac, Raceland, Chackbay, Bayou Gauche, Labadieville, Montegut, Bayou Cane and South Vacherie. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. James; West Baton Rouge A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN ASCENSION WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTH CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE...NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...IBERVILLE...EAST BATON ROUGE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 953 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ramah to near Lake Fausse Pointe. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar, Erwinville, Watson and Ramah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 130 and 178. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 13. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHERN ST. CHARLES AND NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON PARISHES At 111 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Laplace to Paradis. Movement was east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Avondale, Metairie, Hahnville, Laplace, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Montz, Luling, River Ridge, Boutte, Ama, Destrehan, St. Rose, Killona, Norco, Paradis, Elmwood, Bridge City and Taft. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 230. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 158 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Metairie to 7 miles west of Jean Lafitte, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Lake Catherine, Poydras, River Ridge, Estelle, Woodmere and Elmwood. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 223 and 254. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Assumption; Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ST. JAMES...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chackbay, or 8 miles northwest of Thibodaux, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Napoleonville, Gramercy, Lutcher, South Vacherie, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville, Wallace, Supreme, Chackbay, Labadieville, Raceland and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana near mile marker 199. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ORLEANS...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 221 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Lacombe to Chalmette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Lake Catherine, Violet, Meraux, Poydras, Arabi and Terrytown. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 237 and 254. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 near mile marker 4. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orleans, Plaquemines, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orleans; Plaquemines; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana South Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Hahnville, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Laplace, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Elmwood, Waggaman, River Ridge, Bridge City and Ama. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 917 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Watson, or 11 miles northeast of Denham Springs, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clinton, Watson, Darlington and Pride. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH