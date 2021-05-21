Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 11:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; Pointe Coupee; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower Terrebonne, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In southern Mississippi, Wilkinson will expire AT Noon CDT today. The Flood Watch is cancelled, however a Flash Flood Warning is in effect across south central Iberville Parish through most of this afternoon due to the failure of a Aqua Dam. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a substantial threat from additional rainfall, however additional flooding from backwater, rivers, streams and other tidal waterways is still expected in many areas through today and into this weekend. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and information in the Coastal Hazard Message and River Flood Statements.alerts.weather.gov