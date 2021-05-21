Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 158 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Metairie to 7 miles west of Jean Lafitte, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Lake Catherine, Poydras, River Ridge, Estelle, Woodmere and Elmwood. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 223 and 254. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH