Flash Flood Watch issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 930 AM CDT, unless updates are needed prior. Target Area: Chambers; Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. Sandy Creek near Cordele affecting Wharton, Jackson and Colorado Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Major flooding is forecast. For the Sandy Creek...including Cordele...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River near Moss Bluff. * Until further notice. * At 3:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.2 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM CDT Monday was 14.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 14.1 feet. * Impact...At 15.2 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.2 feet on 10/22/1994. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Trinity River Moss Bluff 12.2 14.1 Mon 3 am CDT 14.2 14.2 14.2