Wilkinson County, MS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Wilkinson FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower Terrebonne, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In southern Mississippi, Wilkinson will expire AT Noon CDT today. The Flood Watch is cancelled, however a Flash Flood Warning is in effect across south central Iberville Parish through most of this afternoon due to the failure of a Aqua Dam. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a substantial threat from additional rainfall, however additional flooding from backwater, rivers, streams and other tidal waterways is still expected in many areas through today and into this weekend. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and information in the Coastal Hazard Message and River Flood Statements.

alerts.weather.gov
Colorado County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Colorado by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Colorado FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southeast Texas...including the following county...Colorado. * Until 9 PM CDT this evening * Another round of moderate to heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms can be expected across parts of Southeast Texas through this evening. Rainfall totals are expected to average 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible mainly this afternoon. The flood threat will be strongly dependent on the location of the heaviest precipitation axis. If any heavy rain falls on already saturated grounds, flash flooding can be expected.
Brewster County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY At 803 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Panther Junction, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Panther Junction and Big Bend National Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Yuma County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Eckley, or 15 miles northwest of Wray, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alvin and Wauneta. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 251 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDDY AND SOUTHWESTERN LEA COUNTIES At 738 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Avalon, or 16 miles northeast of Carlsbad, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lea County Zip Franklin Memorial Airport and Loco Hills. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 18:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTY At 658 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eads, or 30 miles northwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eads. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 19:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTY At 658 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eads, or 30 miles northwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eads. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edmunds, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 22:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edmunds; McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDMUNDS AND MCPHERSON COUNTIES At 1151 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Venturia to near New Town Corner to Deerfield Colony, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Long Lake and Leola. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Dundy County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT/900 PM CDT/ for northeastern and east central Colorado. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Dundy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT/915 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...NORTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO CHEYENNE...NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS AND SOUTHERN DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA At 752 PM MDT/852 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Haigler to 10 miles east of Bonny Reservoir, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Benkelman. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 202 and 209, and near mile marker 211. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT/900 PM CDT/ for northeastern and east central Colorado. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Edmunds, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 22:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edmunds; McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDMUNDS AND MCPHERSON COUNTIES At 1151 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Venturia to near New Town Corner to Deerfield Colony, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Long Lake and Leola. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 19:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT/900 PM CDT/ for northeastern and east central Colorado. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT/915 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...NORTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO CHEYENNE...NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS AND SOUTHERN DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA At 752 PM MDT/852 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Haigler to 10 miles east of Bonny Reservoir, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Benkelman. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 202 and 209, and near mile marker 211. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT/900 PM CDT/ for northeastern and east central Colorado. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Keith, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Keith; Perkins FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KEITH AND PERKINS COUNTIES At 1008 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grant, Paxton, Madrid, Venango, Roscoe, Sarben, Wild Horse Spring, Broganville, Nevens and Brandon. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 55 and 84. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 130 and 148. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Keith, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Keith; Perkins FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KEITH AND PERKINS COUNTIES At 1008 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grant, Paxton, Madrid, Venango, Roscoe, Sarben, Wild Horse Spring, Broganville, Nevens and Brandon. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 55 and 84. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 130 and 148. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Chambers County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Chambers, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 930 AM CDT, unless updates are needed prior. Target Area: Chambers; Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. Sandy Creek near Cordele affecting Wharton, Jackson and Colorado Counties. Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. Lavaca River near Edna affecting Jackson County. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney, Cleveland...Minor flooding is forecast. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Major flooding is forecast. For the Sandy Creek...including Cordele...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Navidad River...including Sublime, Speaks, Morales, Strane Park...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lavaca River...including Komensky, Breslau, Hallettsville, Edna...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River near Moss Bluff. * Until further notice. * At 3:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.2 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM CDT Monday was 14.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 14.1 feet. * Impact...At 15.2 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.2 feet on 10/22/1994. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Trinity River Moss Bluff 12.2 14.1 Mon 3 am CDT 14.2 14.2 14.2
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 05:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding along the lower Texas coast. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the minor coastal flooding, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Kittitas County, WA

Wind Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Sudden and strong wind gusts will cause difficulty while driving.
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St. Charles and Southern Tangipahoa Parishes. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Inundation of 2 feet or less will be possible.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 05:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding along the lower Texas coast. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the minor coastal flooding, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 05:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding along the lower Texas coast. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the minor coastal flooding, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dewitt County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 04:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Lavaca Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible Through This Evening.. .Tropical moisture will continue to funnel across the region producing pockets of locally heavy rainfall. This area remains saturated from recent rainfall, and any additional heavy rainfall may quickly lead to flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales and Lavaca. * Through this evening. * Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated amounts of up to 4 inches possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low water crossings.
Calhoun County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Calhoun; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun and Victoria. * Through this evening * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop today. Training of showers and thunderstorms may result in additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. Additional rainfall over already saturated soils may result in flash flooding. * Low lying areas and places prone to flooding are likely to flood. Flooding along area rivers, creeks, and streams will likely continue with any additional heavy rainfall.