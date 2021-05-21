Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 06:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Gallatin Heavy Rainfall Rates Possible over the Bridger Foothills Fire Burn Scar Area This Afternoon A weather system approaching from the Pacific Northwest will create an increasingly moist and unstable environment over Central and Southwest Montana this afternoon through Saturday. There is the possibility during the afternoon to early evening hours of heavy rainfall that could cause impacts within and downstream of the Bridger Foothills Fire burn scar area. If precipitation develops with peak instability during the afternoon, thunderstorm coverage and rainfall rates could be higher. Those living within or downstream of the Bridger Foothills Fire Burn Scar should remain aware of changing conditions through the evening hours on Friday. Any rainfall rates in excess of 0.50 per hour increases the possibility of flash flooding and debris flows in basins affected by the fire. At this time, it seems unlikely that those rainfall rates will be met, but not out of the question. Steady, light to moderate precipitation continues overnight into Saturday, but the chance for rain related impacts will decrease as rain changes to snow and begins to accumulate at elevations down to, or below 5000 feet.