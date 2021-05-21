Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 10:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison Snow moving northward into Southwest MT An area of moderate snowfall is moving northward into Southwest MT. Visibility will fall below a half mile at times in areas of heavier snowfall. Snow accumulation with this band of snow will range from 1 to 2 inches. However, snow accumulations will mainly be on bridges and grassy areas through this afternoon, but some shaded roadways or higher elevation passes could become snow covered. Those traveling should be prepared for quickly changing road conditions and areas of poor visibility.alerts.weather.gov