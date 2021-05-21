Tim Tebow jersey sales explode day after NFL return

Tim Tebow has made his NFL return and it didn’t take long for fans to show their excitement that the former Heisman Trophy winner is back on an NFL roster.

Just a day after he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and took the practice field for the first time as a tight end, demand for Tebow’s jersey skyrocketed.

NFLShop.com just posted No. 85 Tebow Jaguars’ jerseys on Thursday afternoon and the demand is evident. NFL fans have quickly made it the top seller, with his men’s, women’s and youth jerseys holding the top-three spots.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. When Tebow became a professional baseball player, his New York Mets’ jersey instantly became one of the most popular in MLB.

After being drafted by the Denver Broncos with the No. 25 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Tebow set a record for most jersey sales in his first weekend as an NFL player. When he signed with the New York Jets in 2012, demand for his replica game jerseys was extremely high.

Tebow might not even wear the No. 85 jersey for long. If Jacksonville trades backup quarterback Gardner Minshew , which is increasingly likely, Tebow can claim his iconic No. 15. If that happens, you can bet football fans won’t hesitate to complete their collection.

Whether Tebow only lasts a few weeks or the entire 2021 season with the Jaguars, fans will keep showing support. If he lands on the team’s 53-man roster this season, don’t be surprised if he ends the year with the most popular NFL jersey.

