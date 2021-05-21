newsbreak-logo
Public Health

CDC botched mask guidance

By Steve Barrett
prweek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early days of the pandemic, I remember IPG Dxtra CEO Andy Polansky telling me that pretty much all communication will be filtered through a public health lens from now on – and how right he was. I’ve reused his line many times since then – thanks Andy! –...

U.S. PoliticsKTNV

Mask wearing federal guidelines may change soon, Dr. Fauci says

Federal guidance on wearing face coverings indoors may change soon. That's according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci speaking to ABC News yesterday saying it's likely to happen "as we go along, and as more people get vaccinated." He adds that the Centers for Disease Control will be updating its guidance...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MassLive.com

US can relax indoor mask guidelines as COVID vaccinations increase; seasonal masks may become the norm, Dr. Anthony Fauci says

The U.S. will likely ease up on indoor mask guidelines “in real time” as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to increase, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. “I think you’re going to probably be seeing that as we go along and as more people get vaccinated,” Fauci, the top White House medical adviser, told ABC News’ “This Week.” “We do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated [because] the number of cases per day will absolutely go down. We’re averaging about 43,000 a day. We’ve got to get it much, much lower than that. When that gets lower, the risk of any infection, indoor or outdoor, diminishes dramatically.”
TravelAviationPros

As CDC Guidance Shifts, Masks Remain Recommended for Travel

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated masks guidelines, saying fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places. According to Reuters, however, CDC officials still recommended all people - including those vaccinated - wear masks onboard airplanes, in airports and at other mass transit locations.
Public HealthPosted by
Virginia Mercury

CDC signs off on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 to 15

WASHINGTON — A federal advisory panel is recommending that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine be administered to adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, making it the first shot available to those under 16. The green light granted Wednesday afternoon by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel was affirmed swiftly by the agency’s top […] The post CDC signs off on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 to 15 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. Politicsabc17news.com

CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued new guidance on outdoor mask use for fully vaccinated Americans. If you're fully vaccinated, the CDC says you can now take your mask off at small outdoor gatherings, or when dining outside with friends from multiple households. The CDC is telling unvaccinated people that they still need to wear a mask at such gatherings.
IndustryKOMO News

CDC investigating potential rare side effect from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

U.S. health officials are investigating a potential rare side effect from COVID-19 vaccines - an inflammation of the heart muscle called myocarditis. Scientists with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee on vaccines has received more than a dozen reports of this condition appearing four days after vaccination.
Public Healthwastetodaymagazine.com

NWRA urges CDC and OSHA to clarify guidance for fully vaccinated workers

The National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) joined other organizations on a letter to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) urging the agencies to clarify new guidance for fully vaccinated people related to returning to the workplace.
Public HealthTriangle

New CDC guidelines leave many unknowns

The recent changes to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, last updated Sunday, have lifted a number of COVID-19 restrictions. Those who are fully vaccinated are now free to resume their daily lives prior to pandemic, completely maskless. Although everyone is still expected to comply with local business and workplace guidelines, many people who have received their full dose of the vaccine will no longer need to mask their faces or social distance.
Public Health9&10 News

Dr. Fauci Clarifies New CDC Mask Guidelines Amid Confusion

Dr. Anthony Fauci is attempting to clear up confusion after the CDC released new guidelines for mask-wearing last week. The CDC now says that anyone who is fully vaccinated does not need to wear a mask outdoors or indoors in most cases. However, Fauci says it is “reasonable” that some...
Diseases & TreatmentsDuluth News Tribune

US CDC investigating heart problem in few young vaccine recipients

May 22 (Reuters) - Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had...