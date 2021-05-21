newsbreak-logo
Apple v. Epic: Tim Cook offers strong defense of App Store

By Jon Swartz
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook offered a strong defense of the App Store in federal court early Friday to rebuff Epic Games Inc.'s claims that the digital platform is a monopoly.

MarketWatch

