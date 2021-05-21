newsbreak-logo
Sulphur Springs, TX

27 Seniors Ranked In Top 10 Percent Of SSHS Class Of 2021 Recognized At Honors Breakfast

KSST Radio
 2 days ago
Sulphur Springs High School honored the 27 highest ranking seniors Thursday morning with special breakfast prepared and organized exclusively by SSHS students. The Honors Breakfast is a long-standing tradition at SSHS, for students and their parents, as well as one teacher or education the honoree has selected to honor. Two of the 27 SSHS Senior Class of 2021 Honor Graduates were unable to attend the Honors Breakfast, but were still recognized by the administrators, along with the other 25 students ranked in the top 10 percent of the class.

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

