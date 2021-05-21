27 Seniors Ranked In Top 10 Percent Of SSHS Class Of 2021 Recognized At Honors Breakfast

Every time I present a program, I ask for a show of hands when I ask the question, “How many of you have heard of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension?” Most people, by now, have at least heard of the agency, but there are still those who have not. I then ask the question, “How many of you have heard of 4-H?” Every hand goes up. Actually, 4-H is just one of the branches of the Extension Service.