Across the country, it feels like there is a push from retailers to eliminate cash. We see signs saying “exact change only” posted at cash registers due to the nationwide coin shortage, and there are even marketing efforts with the slogan “contactless payment options now available” popping up in commercials. Business owners are all too familiar with the challenges of accepting cash. Making sure you have the proper float for your employees, coordinating cash-in-transit (CIT) pick-ups, and reconciling point-of-sale (POS) data with bank deposit information can be difficult, not to mention the risk of internal shrink. Add on the recent and exponential growth in public concerns about the safety of using cash at all, and cash management really has become a challenge, rather than a solution.