SEABROOK - If you’re wondering where life took the 1995 District 23-5A co-home run and walks leader to, it didn’t take him very far. Matter of fact, baseball-wise John Bailey hasn’t gone anywhere. You can still find him on a baseball diamond. But rather inside the foul lines where Sam Rayburn High School fans found him during those mid-1990s battles, he’s outside the foul lines as a coach for the Bayside Area Little League Astros in Seabrook.