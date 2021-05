Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.10.