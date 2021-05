With the District 10-3A crown and a top-20 ranking, the Boyd Yellowjackets are preparing for the playoffs. “It’s huge for us to go into the playoffs as the top seed in our district,” said Boyd coach Brad McIntire. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won a district championship around here, so it’s nice to get that under our belt. It also helps by setting us up with a favorable first-round matchup.