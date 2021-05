The Seven Deadly Sins has confirmed when its fifth and final season, Dragon's Judgement, will be releasing with Netflix in the United States! The fifth season of the adaptation for Nakaba Suzuki's original manga series (really fourth, but Netflix counts the four episode Signs of Holy War OVA as a season) will soon be ending its run in Japan in just a matter of weeks, and that means that it will soon be releasing outside of Japan too. But what is most surprising here is just how soon it will be releasing on the streaming service.