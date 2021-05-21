Open houses in Reston this weekend

Home sweet Home. You will fall in LOVE with this move in ready town home in Reston! Three bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms, with 1,500 finished sq. ft! This cozy home is bright, well maintained, and offers an abundance of storage. Check out the deck and patio where you can enjoy a cup of coffee with the sunrise or a glass of wine with the sunset. This home is fully fenced and backs to trees with a playground on the other side of the walking trail. This gem is superbly located in Reston. Close to shops, restaurants, and major highways. Through the local Reston Association, you can purchase passes to access their multiple different recreational facilities including pools. Stop and take a peek! You will not be disappointed. Your new home is waiting for you.