Reston, VA

Open houses in Reston this weekend

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the market to buy a house, you’ve got options. According to Homesnap, there are 167 homes currently for sale in Reston — 98 condos, 27 detached homes and 42 townhomes. Additionally, as of May 16, there have been 67 new listings in the past four weeks, up since last week.

