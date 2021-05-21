newsbreak-logo
"Pro-Palestinian" protesters openly harassing, attacking Jews in NYC

By Allahpundit
Hot Air
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many incidents have there been? It’s unclear, but enough that both Cuomo and de Blasio have issued statements about it. John posted numerous clips last night of yesterday’s brawl in Times Square plus incidents of people throwing firecrackers at Jews in other parts of the city. But that wasn’t the extent of it. Two days ago, in midtown, this happened:

