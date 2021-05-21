newsbreak-logo
Catawba, NC

Portion of I-77 Catawba River Bridge will reopen Friday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortions of the Catawba River Bridge will reopen on Friday, May 21. The project is ahead of schedule and will be complete ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Catawba, NC
