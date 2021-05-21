Portion of I-77 Catawba River Bridge will reopen Friday

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Lookout Shoals Lake is in the path of this storm. Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will create dangerous boating conditions. Move to shore immediately. Target Area: Catawba; Iredell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN CATAWBA AND CENTRAL IREDELL COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Statesville, or near Catawba, moving east at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Catawba, Lookout Shoals Lake, Lake Norman State Park, Mooresville, Lake Norman, Bandys, Scotts and Sherrills Ford. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.