The best Smash Legends characters for each mode

If there’s one thing in particular that separates an animated series like Netflix’s own Blood of Zeus from the likes of Castlevania—they both share the same animation studio—it’s that the latter, the streamer’s first true exploration of original anime, has always stood out for how effectively it harnesses a grand, melodramatic pathos for its characters. Where something like Blood of Zeus offers simple, pulpy pleasures and a fun (if rather conventional) twist on familiar mythology, Castlevania always strove for something a bit more profound. Is it silly to suggest that the animated adaptation of a vampire-slaying NES game could occasionally possess moments of beautiful clarity and catharsis that would make your heart ache, or bring a tear to your eye? Perhaps, but that doesn’t make the high points of Castlevania, such as the death of Dracula at the end of Season 2, any less operatic or perfectly realized. At its peak, the series has delivered in a way that most animation never even attempts.