‘Overwatch 2’ Is Making One Massive Change From The Original Game

Death or failure in games tends to quickly become insignificant. That's why some developers use clever tricks to make us care more about not losing. Like challenging games? I do. High difficulty level is what I'm all about in my gaming career, and the thrill and satisfaction of improving my performance in a game that's really hard to eventually play it like it was easy is an inseparable part of the experience for me. But most games go out of their way to make things easy and accessible. Of course, it's easy to understand why games generally allow us to reattempt a difficult stage an unlimited number of times and without much backtracking. But some games make the stakes higher by forcing us to wager our own progress, sometimes all of it, other times only items or experience; one way or another, we're usually one mistake away from squandering some of dearest achievements and possessions. There is no shortage of such games, and developers are increasingly willing to offer new challenges that make it all even riskier. In this piece, we will look at the most interesting, and most common of them.