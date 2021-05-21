‘Overwatch 2’ Is Making One Massive Change From The Original Game

Blizzard Entertainment announced that their “From the Vault” monthly series continues today, focusing on Overwatch, which is celebrating its 5th Anniversary this month. May’s featured product drop (link here) includes the new limited-release Overwatch Original Sketch Concept Art Print (with Blizzard 30th Anniversary logo), available on the Blizzard Gear Store for 30 days only. Literally taken from the vault of Overwatch’s early days of development, this print showcases a full lineup of original heroes, including Tracer, Mercy, Reaper, Bastion, Genji, Torbjorn, D.Va with MEKA, Roadhog, Winston, Symmetra, and more. In addition, Blizzard has revealed a new upcoming Blizzard 30th Anniversary Binder (pre-orders begin later this month) to help fans organize and commemorate their collected monthly Concept Art Prints while the “From the Vault” series continues.