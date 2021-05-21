newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Livestream Pioneers Code Orange Announce Return To In-Person Concerts

By Quentin Singer
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following a year filled with virtual performances, in-person shows are finally on the horizon and making their more than welcomed return. In this first wave of post-pandemic concerts, artists who had shows/tours postponed due to the pandemic are spearheading the relaunch of in-person shows. As it relates to the aggressive music scene, Code Orange were one of the most talked about and praised bands of 2020, and this September the band will be seeing their highly anticipated return to live concerts.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

186K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestreaming#Music Concerts#Live Music#Live Performances#Free Music#Live Bands#Virtual Performances#Limited Tickets#Info#Artists#Pa The Roxian Theatre#Music Scene#12k Concurrent Viewers#Post Pandemic Concerts#Sep#Shows Tours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Sheryl Crow to host livestream concert

Sheryl Crow will host her first full livestream concert on June 18. The 59-year-old singer is set for her very first full-length, solo and multi-instrumental streaming concert performance next month, which is being filmed and broadcast by UK livestream company Driift. Sheryl’s performance – which is named ‘Sheryl Crow: The...
EntertainmentColumbus Alive

Socially distant concerts and livestreams: May 12 edition

Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor’s note for concert listings here. Caroline Louise in-person concert at Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m. Land of Panda, Ancient Elephant in-person concert at Woodlands Tavern at 7 p.m. Baccano in-person concert at Summit...
Musichypebot.com

Why can’t livestream concerts be as exciting as the Superbowl?

“The return of live music is just the beginning for remote gig watching – not the end,” writes Alex Brims of Lickd who says their long-term success depends on major innovation. 2020 was certainly a difficult year to be a music fan. Seeing every gig that I was meant to...
Musickpopstarz.com

IDENTITY 2021 Livestream Concert To Feature Huge AAPI Artists, Speakers

Media entities have gathered together to bring IDENTITY 2021: #OURIDENTITY, a livestream relief event in celebration of the Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Set on Saturday, May 15th at 5:00 PM PST/ 8:00 PM EST, the event will be streamed live on Amazon Music's Twitch Channel. IDENTITY 2021: #OURIDENTITY is presented by Amazon Music, IMDb, IMDbPro, AEG, Gold House, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation, and Transparent Arts. The three-hour livestream aims to unite Asian & Pacific Islander artists and leaders across the globe for a special evening of entertainment, education, insights, and community.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Coldplay to Livestream Concert Supporting Red Nose Day 2021

Coldplay will livestream their first TikTok concert next week in support of Red Nose Day 2021, as Billboard reports. The event takes place May 24th at 2 p.m. ET. Their TikTok concert arrives ahead of the official 2021 Red Nose Day on May 27th; the annual fundraising campaign works to end child poverty. In 2015, the band also lent their support to Red Nose Day when they participated in “Game of Thrones: The Musical,” a comedy video in which Coldplay attempted to adapt HBO’s epic fantasy-drama for the Broadway stage.
Lincoln, NEwfav951.com

Metallica To Livestream Concert For All Within My Hands Foundation

In honor of the All Within My Hands Foundation's Month Of Giving, Metallica is resuming “#MetallicaMondays,” in which they stream a live show for fans on the band's YouTube channel and on Facebook every week, but this time it's for one night only. This Monday (May 24th) at 8 p.m. ET, Metallica will stream their September 6, 2018 concert in Lincoln, Nebraska from the WorldWired Tour.
MusicPunknews.org

Bad Religion announce Decades livestream shows

Bad Religion have announced that they will be playing more "Decades" livestream shows. There will be four shows in total with each focusing on a decade of their career. The shows will be livestreamed from The Roxy in Hollywood California on the NoCap platform each Saturday in June at 2pm PT. June 5 will focus on the 1980s, June 12 will focus on the 1990s, June 19 will be the 2000s, and June 26 will be the 2010s. The shows will also include interviews and behind the scenes footage. Bad Religion last released Age of Unreason in 2019 via Epitaph Records.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Evanescence And Halestorm Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

Though live music isn't technically back yet, it looks promising that touring will resume by the fall, and bands have started announcing tour dates in anticipation. On Monday (May 10), Evanescence and Halestorm revealed plans to play arenas around the country later this year. The 15-date tour kicks off in Portland, OR on November 5 and ends in Worcester, MA on December 18.
Solana Beach, CAthemusicuniverse.com

Jimmy Buffett announces NoCap livestream

Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett is teaming up with NoCap for an online livestream experience on Sunday, June 20th at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Next month, Buffett will celebrate Father’s Day weekend and the first day of summer with the help of NoCap, as he performs his first ticketed livestream of 2021 at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA. Join Parrot Heads from around the world for a rare intimate experience from the seaside venue that Buffett has been performing at since the 70’s.
EntertainmentInside Nova

GMU's Center for the Arts announces 2021-22 season schedule with return to in-person shows

Live performances will return this fall to the Center for the Arts at George Mason University, as the venue announced its 2021-22 season on Thursday. The season kicks off Sept. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Art Emerging: A Celebration of Renewal. The family-friendly event celebrates the return to live in-person performances as well as the 20th anniversary of Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.
Virginia, MNhometownfocus.us

Arrowhead Concert Association announces concert series

IRON RANGE — The annual membership campaign for the Arrowhead Concert Association began on May 15 and continues through June 15. After canceling the last part of their 2019 – 2020 series and entire 2020 – 2021 season, the Arrowhead Concert Association will be going forward with their full 2021 – 2022 performances in Virginia.
San Diego, CAKPBS

Los Romeros Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Livestreamed Concert

What better way for San Diego to celebrate the reopening of arts and music and almost normal life than the re-emergence of one of the county’s most famous classical music groups?. The guitar quartet, Los Romeros, will perform a 60th anniversary concert Sunday. The musicians are world-renowned not only as...