Livestream Pioneers Code Orange Announce Return To In-Person Concerts

Bad Religion have announced that they will be playing more "Decades" livestream shows. There will be four shows in total with each focusing on a decade of their career. The shows will be livestreamed from The Roxy in Hollywood California on the NoCap platform each Saturday in June at 2pm PT. June 5 will focus on the 1980s, June 12 will focus on the 1990s, June 19 will be the 2000s, and June 26 will be the 2010s. The shows will also include interviews and behind the scenes footage. Bad Religion last released Age of Unreason in 2019 via Epitaph Records.