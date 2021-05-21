Livestream Pioneers Code Orange Announce Return To In-Person Concerts
Following a year filled with virtual performances, in-person shows are finally on the horizon and making their more than welcomed return. In this first wave of post-pandemic concerts, artists who had shows/tours postponed due to the pandemic are spearheading the relaunch of in-person shows. As it relates to the aggressive music scene, Code Orange were one of the most talked about and praised bands of 2020, and this September the band will be seeing their highly anticipated return to live concerts.www.forbes.com